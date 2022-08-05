Entertainment
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel Smith, laments scariest thing about marriage
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith has written about one of the scariest parts of getting married.
The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
“I think the scariest part of marriage; FOR ME, is that you actually don’t really have a decision in terms of using protection, you expect your partner to be loyal but many people are cheating on their partners without using protection,” she tweeted.
She continued;
“I’ve seen too many bizzare stories of people infecting their husbands/wives with stds and I want no part AT ALL Lmfaooo.”
Read also: BBNaija star, Angel Smith narrates ordeal with Nigerian police
The concluding part of her thread reads;
“The story where the husband knew he had gotten hiv, gave it to his wife, she got really ill and he knew that was what the problem was, still didn’t tell her and then she found out when she was almost d*ing. It’s a no from meeee dawggg.”
The story where the husband knew he had gotten hiv, gave it to his wife, she got really ill and he knew that was what the problem was, still didn’t tell her and then she found out when she was almost d*ing. It’s a no from meeee dawggg.
— 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) August 4, 2022
Angel was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.
She was one of the last six housemates standing during the finale.
