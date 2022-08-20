Entertainment
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Arinola, speaks on bisexuality
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Arinola, on Saturday dropped a hint on her bisexuality.
In a post on her Twitter handle, the reality show star said her “bi” era was coming on strong.
She wrote: “Omo… I feel my bi era is coming on strong.”
READ ALSO: BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes Reunion: Maria, Angel quarrel over ‘slut-shaming’ title
Arinola, who is known for her eccentric personality, participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition where she was among the early contestants to be eliminated from the show.
Her affinity for piercings and bohemian lifestyle made her a stand out character during the sixth edition of BBNaija.
She is a model and creative designer who has worked with several bespoke fashion designers across the world.
Omo… I feel my bi era coming in strong
— Arin (@thearinolao) August 20, 2022
