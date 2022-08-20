Ex-BBNaija housemate, Arinola, speaks on bisexuality

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Arinola, on Saturday dropped a hint on her bisexuality.

In a post on her Twitter handle, the reality show star said her “bi” era was coming on strong.

She wrote: “Omo… I feel my bi era is coming on strong.”



Arinola, who is known for her eccentric personality, participated in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition where she was among the early contestants to be eliminated from the show.

Her affinity for piercings and bohemian lifestyle made her a stand out character during the sixth edition of BBNaija.

She is a model and creative designer who has worked with several bespoke fashion designers across the world.

