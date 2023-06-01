Ex-BBNaija housemate, Beauty Tukura, labels reality TV show ‘toxic’

A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Beauty Tukura has lamented that the reality TV show was “extremely toxic.”

Tukura, who was one of the female housemates of the 2022 “Level Up” edition, was disqualified from the contest for destroying property in the house.

The housemate lost her cool after one of her friends in the house, Groovy, danced with another housemate and she hurled objects at the latter during a party in the house on August 6 last year.

The reality TV star, who spoke in a recent podcast interview titled: “Me, Her, and Everything Else,” hosted by Stephanie Coker said people really didn’t get to know her during the show.

Beauty lamented that she still felt the toxicity among fans of Big Brother Naija months after the show.

She said: “I was in the Big Brother House for just two weeks, and the circumstances under which I left made me feel like a lot of people didn’t really get to know me. You know how it is in the Big Brother House, whether you like it or not.

‘‘I can’t explain it. It is extremely toxic. Even outside the house, you still witness the toxicity to some extent among the fans and all of that. I believe the show is designed that way.”

