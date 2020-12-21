A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tesser Waya aka Kiddwaya, has declared his intention to pursue a career in the movie industry.
Kiddwaya, who opened up his career plans in a chat with journalists, said he wants to carve a niche for himself in the industry.
He said: “So, acting is something definitely I want to go into. As for me, I want to take my time, get mentally, physically fit, and very prepared because acting is a very hard job.
Kiddwaya also planned to meet the Hollywood star, Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as the Rock in the future.
READ ALSO: Prince, Kiddwaya evicted from #BBNaija
“The guy is awesome. He’s an amazing guy, he works so hard. He is so kind. He is a person that I look up to and admire,” the ex-housemate added.
On the possibility of walking down the aisle anytime soon with a female partner, Kiddwaya said he is not yet prepared for marriage.
“I don’t think I am ready for marriage. One has to be ready mentally before going into such a commitment. For me, I am not ready. I will say God’s time is the best time.
“One day, you will wake up and say it’s now time to get married. You will definitely know,” he quipped.
- Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya eyes movie career, rules out marriage - December 21, 2020
- Court orders police to release Facebook user detained for alleged blasphemy - December 21, 2020
- Osun govt alerts residents on second wave of COVID-19 pandemic - December 21, 2020