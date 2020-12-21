Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya eyes movie career, rules out marriage

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tesser Waya aka Kiddwaya, has declared his intention to pursue a career in the movie industry.

Kiddwaya, who opened up his career plans in a chat with journalists, said he wants to carve a niche for himself in the industry.

He said: “So, acting is something definitely I want to go into. As for me, I want to take my time, get mentally, physically fit, and very prepared because acting is a very hard job.

Kiddwaya also planned to meet the Hollywood star, Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as the Rock in the future.

“The guy is awesome. He’s an amazing guy, he works so hard. He is so kind. He is a person that I look up to and admire,” the ex-housemate added.

On the possibility of walking down the aisle anytime soon with a female partner, Kiddwaya said he is not yet prepared for marriage.

“I don’t think I am ready for marriage. One has to be ready mentally before going into such a commitment. For me, I am not ready. I will say God’s time is the best time.

“One day, you will wake up and say it’s now time to get married. You will definitely know,” he quipped.

