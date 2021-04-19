Ex-BBNaija housemate, Onyema breaks silence on failed relationship with colleague, Mercy Eke | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Onyema breaks silence on failed relationship with colleague, Mercy Eke
A former Big Brother Naija contestant, Ike Onyema, on Monday shared video on his Instagram platform where he spoke about his relationship and life outside Biggie’s House.
Onyema, who participated in the 2019 edition of the reality show, also explained why he ended his relationship with the eventual winner of the contest, Mercy Eke.
The housemate won many admirers when he entered the relationship with Eke back in the House.
At the time, the couple was dubbed the icy pair.
The duo maintained the relationship outside the show and even had a TV show where they shared details of their lives as a couple.
However, their relationship has unfortunately hit rock bottom.
After months of shying away from discussing his relationship status, Onyema confirmed that their partnership has ended.
In video he shared on his Instagram page, the ex-BBNaija housemate described the decision to break up with Eke as the happiest moment for him because the relationship was not ideal.
He wrote: ”My happiest moment in my life was when I got out of my last relationship.
“Freedom is something that you just can’t pay for.”
Watch the video below.
