Ex-BBnaija housemate, Praise, describes family members as ‘scammers’

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Praise Nelson has described members of his family as scammers in a social media post.

The reality star described the concept of family as a ‘scam’.

According to Praise, most family members are the ones who take advantage of a person the most.

The Lockdown star made this known on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Praise wrote;

“Omo, family nah scam abeg, they are the ones that take advantage the most… I’m over it”

The reality star did not go into further details to what transpired with members of his family.

By Adekunle Fajana…

