Entertainment
Ex-BBnaija housemate, Praise, describes family members as ‘scammers’
Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Praise Nelson has described members of his family as scammers in a social media post.
The reality star described the concept of family as a ‘scam’.
According to Praise, most family members are the ones who take advantage of a person the most.
Read also: Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bam Bam, says paedophiles should be castrated
The Lockdown star made this known on the microblogging site, Twitter.
Praise wrote;
“Omo, family nah scam abeg, they are the ones that take advantage the most… I’m over it”
The reality star did not go into further details to what transpired with members of his family.
By Adekunle Fajana…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....