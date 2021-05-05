Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, to earn N38M for part in int'l reality show | Ripples Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha is set to appear on an international reality show, The Challenge, with a weekly earning of N480K and N38 million extra for participation even without qualifying as the winner.

The Challenge is a reality competition that is currently on its 36th season on MTV spunned off from two of the network’s reality shows, The Real World and Road Rules.

According to information released by a spoiler of the show, @GamerVev on Twitter, Tacha is enrolled as a Rookie on the show, a rank for beginners that comes with a weekly earning of $1,000 (N480,000) and $80,000 (N38,000,000) for participation.

Tacha however, is yet to confirm the development as it is in fact a huge win for the social media influencer and her fans which is probably why she is waiting for the right moment.

Tacha gained popularity when she appeared in the fourth edition of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem.

