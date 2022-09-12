Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, writes about experience with racism

Nigerian reality star, Tacha Akide has written about her recent experience with white supremacist in Dubai.

The reality star wrote about how white people look at her in a demeaning manner on her Instagram stories on Sunday night.

Tacha noted that she is not intimidated by anyone’s racial colour, stating that the same blood runs through their body.

She wrote:

“Some of these white people must really think they’re SPECIAL!

Hello, I don’t give an F about your colour!

Your fck&&ng blood is red like mine!

E no fit work for me!

Nah u can’t intimidate me!

NOT in this NOT in the next LIFE

AFRICA, we need to fix up and fix UP FAST!”

