Ex-BBNaija star, KiddWaya slams Lagos govt for supporting Buhari’s stage with stones during projects commissioning

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Teerser Waya aka KiddWaya, has faulted the Lagos State government for poor organisation during the commissioning of some projects in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state on Tuesday to commission the multi-billion naira terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and other projects in the state.

Kiddwaya, who spoke on the development on Twitter, wondered why the government would use stones to support the stage President Buhari used after arriving Lagos for the projects’ commissioning.

He wrote: “How can the biggest economy in Africa be using stones to hold the stage the President of Nigeria is standing on? As in we no get standard or what?”

How can the biggest economy in Africa be using stones to hold the stage the president of Nigeria is standing on? As in we no get standard or what? pic.twitter.com/iPnBvdOGLy — Kiddwaya 🌓 (@RealKiddWaya) March 22, 2022

