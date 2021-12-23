Ex-Beauty queen, Muna, shares worrying post on IG

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) winner and rapper, Munachi Abii popularly known as Muna revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she ‘cannot do this earth anymore’.

The beauty queen shared the worrying post on her Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon.

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore. I’m tired,” she wrote.

The multi-talented beauty queen has since taken down the post.

Born in Port Harcourt, Muna took part in the beauty pageant in 2007 while in her second year at Benson Idahosa University.

