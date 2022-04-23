Ex-beauty queen Munachi Abii slams people shaming her for being unable to speak Igbo fluently

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Munachi Abii, has responded to her critics after she was slammed on social media for being unable to speak Igbo language fluently.

Munachi was a guest on BBC News Igbo on Friday, April 22, where she talked about her personal life, family, and career.

Speaking during the session, the Imo State-born actress spoke Igbo accompanied by some English words, however, Muna’s demeanor wasn’t good enough for some people as they started making fun of her.

Reacting to her critics, Muna stated that she will never understand why people are berating her due to her inability to firmly command her native language.

“I can never understand why people shame people who are visibly trying to speak their language to the best of their ability,” she wrote on her Instastory in reaction to the comments

“At least I can speak something. The people that are doing the shaming sef can’t speak any language properly and look like oiled sorrow,” she added.

Munachi was the winner of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2007. She is an Igbo lady who hails from Mbaise, Imo state.

