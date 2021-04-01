Ex-Borno gov, Sheriff, signifies interest to contest APC national chairmanship post | Ripples Nigeria

A former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has disclosed that he would contest the position of national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if it is zoned to his region, the North-East.

Although the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni is yet to fix a date for the national convention where a new set of National Working Committee (NWC) members would be elected, many APC stalwarts have begun underground campaigns to take a shot at the post.

Sheriff, who was also a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee, made his position known on Wednesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, when he visited the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to solicit his support, as the tenure of the Buni-led caretaker committee ends in June.

Meanwhile, just recently, Governor Sule had pushed for the office of the APC National Chairman to be zone to the North-Central geopolitical zone and specifically threw his weight behind a former governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

However, Sheriff during his visit said he had garnered all the experiences needed to succeed as the national chairman of the party, and assured that if the slot is zoned to the North-Central, he would support the frontline contender that was in the good books of Sule.

On his part, Sule thanked Sheriff for his visit and urged him to play key roles that would ensure a politician from the North-Central, particularly Nasarawa State, emerges as chairman of the party.

