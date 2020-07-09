Ex-Borno governor, Sheriff visits APC secretariat in Abuja

A former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

Sheriff, who was a former factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was driven into the party secretariat, in a black G-wagon at about 4:15 p.m. and went upstairs to meet with some members of the party’s caretaker committee.

However, his mission to the party’s national secretariat has not been ascertained yet.

When the ex-governor emerged from the secretariat after a few minutes he rebuffed journalists who gathered around him for questions on his mission to the place.

