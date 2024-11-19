Ex-BPP director testifies in Sirika’s trial for alleged N2.7bn fraud

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Musa Odiniya, on Tuesday testified in the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for alleged N2.7 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC arraigned Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited, for abuse of office and contract fraud.

They were arraigned before Justice Sylvanus Orji on a six-count charge of fraud.

The minister who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari was accused of abusing his office through the award of contracts to a company in which his daughter and her husband had an interest.

The offences, according to the prosecution, were contrary to Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Odiniya, a former director of procurement with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), told the court that Al-Duraq Investment Limited which was registered in 2021 got the contract for the construction of the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport in 2022.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the witness said firms bidding for contracts must submit an affidavit.



He said: “The reason being that no contract should be awarded to a company related to a member of staff at the ministry where the contract is to be executed.

“My department cannot give the contract to a company where for instance the minister is signatory to.”

When asked if he knew those behind Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited, Odiniya said he didn’t know until he got to the EFCC office and was shown a document from the bank with the names of the defendants.

He added: “The defendants’ companies were registered in 2021 while the contract was awarded to them in 2022.

“Company registered within a year of the award may not have the capacity to handle a project.

“The company is not qualified.”

Justice Orji adjourned the matter till January 23, 2025, for the continuation of hearing.

