Ex-Burundi president, Buyoya dies from COVID-19

December 18, 2020
A former Burundi President, Pierre Buyoya, has died from COVID-19 complications.

Ex-president Buyoya’s death was confirmed by his cousin and a diplomatic source to BBC on Friday.

The family source said he died in Paris, France, on Thursday.

“President Pierre Buyoya died last night in Paris. He had COVID-19,” he said.

Several other relatives confirmed the death of Buyoya, who served as African Union special envoy to Mali and the Sahel from 2012 till November this year.

Buyoya, a retired army major, had two spells totaling 13 years as Burundi president.

