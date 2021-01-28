Ex-CAR militia commander to appear before ICC on charges of war crime

Former Central African Republic (CAR) militia commander, Mahamat Said Abdel Kani will appear before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of war crimes against humanity.

Kani who allegedly committed the crimes in 2013 in the capital, Bangui, following the overthrow of President François Bozizé, will appear before the ICC on Thursday for the first time.

Reports say the presiding judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala will use today’s session to verify the former rebel leader’s identity and the language he prefers to use during proceedings.

READ ALSO: CAR troops gun down 44 rebel fighters planning to overthrow govt

Kani who was arrested on Sunday by security forces will be informed of the charges against him and his rights under the ICC Rome Statutes during the trial.

This came days after CAR authorities confirmed the killing of no fewer than 44 rebel fighters during a heavy exchange of gunfire.

The incident was by the government spokesman who told the French news agency that the rebel fighters surrounded the capital, Bangui, in an attempt to overthrow the new administration.

The government spokesman also added that CAR troops were able to neutralise the rebels and captured the village of Boda with the help of Russian paramilitaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions