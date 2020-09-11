Ex-CBN Dep gov fears for his life, as DSS summons him for third time

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has lamented that his life is in danger, as the Department of State Security (DSS) has invited him again.

The invitation is the third time Mailafia has been called upon by the secret police in less than two months.

According the former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, he is expected to appear on Monday, September 14 by 11am.

Mailafia, who disclosed the new development to journalists on Friday, also expressed fears over his safety, adding that certain political forces were bent on silencing him.

The former CBN deputy governor had been facing DSS interrogations over a radio interview where he alleged a Northern Governor was Boko Haram commander.

He said: “I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos HQ this coming Monday 14th September at 11.00 am.

“This is in addition to our battle in court, as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court on Friday September 11, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who are also pursuing me.”

Mailafia further stated that he was disgusted for being subjected to criminal investigation in Nigeria for speaking the truth having spent over 20 years teaching abroad with unblemished record.

He said: “I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record.

“I have no criminal record — not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.

“Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the Holy Martyrs — of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country.”

