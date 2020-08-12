Ex-CBN deputy governor who linked northern governor to Boko Haram, grilled 6 hours by DSS

Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday grilled the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, for six hours.

Mailafia, who was questioned by DSS over his claim on Boko Haram insurgency, was released at about 6:00 p.m.

The ex-CBN official told a radio station during the week that some repentant terrorists had informed him about the alleged involvement of a governor from the northern part of the country in Boko Haram insurgency.

READ ALSO: Former Boko Haram fighters listed a northern governor among their leaders —Ex-CBN Deputy Gov

Mailafia arrived at the DSS office in an ash-coloured Range Rover vehicle marked Abuja 843 LX at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was immediately ushered into one of the offices alongside his lawyer, Pius Akubo, while others who came with him were barred from entering the premises.

Join the conversation

Opinions