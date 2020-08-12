Latest Politics

Ex-CBN deputy governor who linked northern governor to Boko Haram, grilled 6 hours by DSS

August 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday grilled the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, for six hours.

Mailafia, who was questioned by DSS over his claim on Boko Haram insurgency, was released at about 6:00 p.m.

The ex-CBN official told a radio station during the week that some repentant terrorists had informed him about the alleged involvement of a governor from the northern part of the country in Boko Haram insurgency.

READ ALSO: Former Boko Haram fighters listed a northern governor among their leaders —Ex-CBN Deputy Gov

Mailafia arrived at the DSS office in an ash-coloured Range Rover vehicle marked Abuja 843 LX at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was immediately ushered into one of the offices alongside his lawyer, Pius Akubo, while others who came with him were barred from entering the premises.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!