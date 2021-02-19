Ex-CDI suggests governors play a part in increased kidnappings | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ex-CDI suggests governors play a part in increased kidnappings
The immediate past Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Usman on Thursday said his office had intelligence report that Boko Haram were going to kidnap the Dapchi girls.
Usman, one of the retired top military brass appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as ambassador-designates, made the revelation during his screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
It would be recalled that over 200 girls from a government school in Dapchi, Yobe State were abducted in February, 2018.
Usman said: “There was an intelligence report on Dapchi before it occurred. We saw indicators building up but it was not managed properly”.
He subtly blamed state governors for circumstances, and infrastructural deficits that aided kidnappers.
“State governors have a role to play because if you are given intelligence, we expect troops to move in but this does not happen in the North-East because of bad roads and difficult terrains.
“There is the need to partner with state governments to deny the bandits the use of forests. We need to manage these forests.
“Unfortunately, these forests are lying fallow. We have partnerships with defence agencies in different countries and it is critical that we build these partnerships to prevent future attacks.”
Latest
Ebonyi man accused of killing wife acquitted after eight years in prison
Chukwudi Omeh, a man accused of allegedly killing his wife has been discharged and acquitted by a State High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday.
Omeh regained freedom after he had spent eight years in prison custody.
The judge, Vincent Nwanchor, said the accused was not guilty of the allegation as there was no evidence from the prosecutor to prove that the husband was the killer.
Mr Omeh’s wife, Chinagorom, was three months pregnant when she was killed and her remains dumped in a forest.
The body was reportedly found after three days.
The defence counsel, Ejem Nwaopkosi, said the defendant was kept in prison custody since 2013. He expressed joy that justice had been served.
“The judgement is in our favour. The prosecutor could not provide any ingredient of proof that the accused committed the crime,” Mr Nwaopkosi said.
Business
New details emerge, as CAP nears acquisition of Portland Paints
As Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc nears acquisition of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, both companies have undergone their court-ordered meeting, as they reach a resolution which pushes the acquisition plan towards the end.
Prior to the court-ordered meeting, CAP had offered Portland Paints’ shareholders cash consideration of N2.90 kobo for every share held in Portland Paints or a share consideration of 1 new ordinary share of CAP at N0.50kobo, in exchange for every 8 ordinary share held in Portland Paints.
Portland Paints shareholders have agreed to the offer, which will pend till regulatory approval from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the court, a statement released to the investing public on Thursday, disclosed.
In October last year, both companies had explained how they arrived at the pay-off, “The proposed consideration represents a 45% premium to the last traded share price of Portland Paints on October 16, 2020, being the last business day prior to the date on which CAP sent its merger proposal to the Board of Portland Paints and a 41% premium on the trading price as at close of trading on October 23, 2020.”
Ripples Nigeria gathered that upon the acquisition becoming effective, 99,176,942 of Portland Paints shares will be alloted to CAP’s Scheme Shareholders who elect to receive the share consideration.
Meanwhile, once CAP and Portland Paints conclude the consolidation, Portland Paints brand name will be dropped, as CAP will remain. Part of the deal include CAP absorbing Portland Paints liabilities including debts.
All the products under Portland Paints will also be owned by CAP, expanding the companies dominance in the paint market which consist of Berger Paints, Dulux, Meyer Paints, President Paints, Eagle Paints and many other small brands.
While speaking on the essence of the acquisition, the firm said, “CAP and Portland Paints play in distinct segments, and the enlarged CAP will have a broader portfolio covering the top-end/premium decorative segment, the mid-market decorative segments as well as the industrial segment (in particular marine and protective coatings).
“We believe that the Proposed Merger will provide our customers access to a broader product portfolio and a wider range of value options to meet their needs.” the company stated in October 2020.
Note that both regulator and the court could modify the details of the deal, but CAP and Portland Paints have given their directors authority to accept the modification as seen fit by the SEC and the court.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Latest
EFCC closes case against ex-NBA president, Usoro, in alleged N1.4bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday closed its case in the alleged N1.4 billion money laundering trial of former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Paul Usoro (SAN) at the Federal High Court, Lagos.
The case was closed after taking the evidence of EFCC’s second witness.
EFCC legal counsel Uduak Kufre told Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos that the prosecution was pleased with the evidence it had put forward in the case.
He prayed the court to discharge the agency’s second and last witness, Mr. Mohammed Arabo.
Responding, Mr. Effiong O. Effiong (SAN), who led three other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), including Shina Sofola, as counsel to Usoro, informed the court of the defendant’s intention to file a “no case” submission.
Justice Aikawa adjourned till March 12 for adoption of the “no case” submission.
Paul Usoro was first arraigned for the alleged offence on December 18, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan of the same court.
He was re-arraigned on March 1, 2019 on a 10-count charge bordering on laundering money for some Akwa Ibom State government officials to the tune of N1.4 billion.
One of the counts against the defendant reads: “That you, Paul Usoro, SAN, Emmanuel Udom (currently constitutionally immune against criminal prosecution), Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko (still at large), Nsikan Linus Nkan, Commissioner of Finance, Akwa Ibom State (still at large), Mfon Jacobson Udomah, Accountant-General, Akwa Ibom State (still at large) and Margaret Thompson Ukpe (still at large), sometime in 2015 in Nigeria, conspired…to commit an offence, to wit: conversion of N1,410,000,000,000 property of the Government of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria.”
Latest Tech News
Sports
Trending
