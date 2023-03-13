Ex-CoA staff, Buratai, says Tinubu’s victory in 2023 election a reflection of Nigerians’ will

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, has described the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election as reflective of the will of Nigerians.

Buratai, who stated this in a congratulatory message on Monday, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for presiding over the elections.

Tinubu’s emergence in the election had been rejected by his contenders especially in the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party.

The duo had alleged poor conduct of the exercise by INEC and vowed to challenge the outcome in court.

Buratai in his statement claimed the former Lagos State Governor has the requisite knowledge to lead the country alright.

He urged Nigerians to vote for all All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

The statement read: “Let me begin by congratulating Nigerian voters who turned out on the 25th of February 2023 to exercise their civic duty and voted en masse Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC as our president-elect. It is a clear reflection of the will of the people.

“At this juncture, I say with all sense of responsibility that our collective future is assured under the renewed hope, vision and mission of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I believe the president-elect is a man of capacity, empathy, vision, and all that it takes to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

“Therefore, I encourage all Nigerians to vote for the APC in the forthcoming governorship elections at the state levels so that the APC can have a majority at all levels. Do not be part of the minority opposition, as we already have the APC at the centre.

“For effective policy implementation, progress’ security and development of our country, also vote APC at the states levels. Nigeria shall be great by the grace of God.”

Opinions

