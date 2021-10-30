Ex-commissioner emerges APC chairman in Oyo

A former Commissioner for Lands and Housing in Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu, on Saturday, emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in the state.

Omodewu was elected chairman after delegates reached a consensus and affirmed his candidacy at the congress held at the party’s state secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

A strong contingent of security operatives was seen at the APC secretariat on Saturday morning with two mobile police vans and armed officers strategically positioned within the premises.

There were fears that the exercise may be postponed again due to disagreements over the delegates’ list.

Nobody's ambition will supersede Oyo APC's mandate —Alao-Akala

The pre-congress meeting slated to hold early in the morning did not start until 11:30 a.m., prompting fears that the process had been put forward again.

The congress was postponed twice over allegations that some groups in the party had doctored the delegates’ lists.

In his address after the confirmation of his election as APC chairman in Oyo State, the ex-commissioner appealed to party members to put their grievances aside and work for its success in future elections.

