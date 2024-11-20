Ex-convict nabbed for alleged theft in Ogun

Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, also known as So-Safe Corps, has arrested one Abdullahi Idowu, 18, an ex-convict and Samson Ojo, 17, for allegedly stealing a generator’s engine parts at the Idiroko border area in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The corps commander of the state government-established security outfit, Soji Ganzallo, yesterday disclosed this in a statement through the Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander, Moruf Yusuf.

The statement read: “Abdullahi Idowu, 18, a resident of the Babaloke area, Idiroko, and Samson Ojo, 17, residing at Etikoto, Ikolaje area, Idiroko—were apprehended around 10:30 p.m. on November 17, 2024. Both locations fall under the Ipokia Local Government Area.

‘The suspects were caught during a joint routine patrol by the Special Squad and the Idiroko Divisional Team of the corps, led by Chief Superintendent Abdulkareem Abdulrazaq.

“Upon their arrest, they were found with two bags containing stolen generator engine parts.”

Ganzallo also revealed that a preliminary investigation uncovered that Idowu is an ex-convict who previously served a jail term in the Benin Republic.

In the course of interrogation, the ex-convict was said to have confessed to stealing the generator engine parts from the Idiroko border area and admitted to stealing a large battery the previous Friday, which he sold to a scrap dealer.

The suspects were said to have been taken to the scene of the theft in Idiroko, where it was confirmed that the stolen generator parts belonged to a customs office. Additional parts of the generator were discovered in a nearby bush.

Ganzallo, however, announced that the suspects, along with the recovered items, have been transferred to the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area 1 Command, Idiroko, for further investigation.

