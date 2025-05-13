Ex-Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu receives traditional title for grassroots leadership, lifelong service

A former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has been conferred with the prestigious title of Jagaban Sabon Gari—a significant honour that underscores not just his national contributions but more importantly, his unwavering grassroots impact and commitment to community development.

The honour, conferred by the Sabon Gari District Council and endorsed by His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, is a rare and symbolic recognition. It cements Biu’s place not only as a national public figure, but also as a revered son of Sabon Gari, where his journey in public service began.

The turbaning ceremony, which attracted prominent dignitaries and large crowds from across Kaduna State and beyond, was both celebratory and symbolic—acknowledging a man whose service at the national level never severed his connection with the local community that shaped him.

Presenting the title of Jagaban—a Hausa word derived from “Ja Gaba,” meaning “to lead from the front”—the Council praised Biu’s exemplary leadership, integrity, and tireless advocacy for development across sectors such as education, health, and entrepreneurship.

Now retired from the FRSC, Biu remains deeply engaged in mentorship and advocacy for principled public service. This new title, as Jagaban Sabon Gari, is a powerful nod to his legacy and a renewed mandate for continued service.

In his acceptance speech, Biu expressed profound gratitude, describing the honour as deeply personal and reflective of a lifelong connection to his roots.

“This honour humbles me deeply. To be named Jagaban Sabon Gari —a title steeped in history, courage, and leadership—means more to me than words can fully express. It is not just a title, it is a call to greater responsibility, to continue to serve, support, and uplift the people who nurtured me,” he said.

He dedicated the recognition to the people of Sabon Gari—past and present—who he said were instrumental in his growth and in shaping his values.

“This community shaped my values, my sense of duty, and my commitment to public service. Whatever I have achieved nationally, it is rooted in the discipline and integrity I learned here. I will never forget where I come from.”

Acknowledging the Emir and the Council for the honour, Biu stated:

“I am especially grateful to His Highness and the Council for this distinguished honour. I receive it not as an individual, but on behalf of every young boy or girl from a humble background who dares to dream and work hard.”

Looking ahead, he reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to grassroots development and service to humanity.

“My commitment to Sabon Gari is permanent. Whether in public office or private life, I will continue to support initiatives that promote education, health, entrepreneurship, and unity. True leadership is not about position—it is about service. I intend to keep leading from the front, as the title Jagaban demands, with humility, empathy, and vision.”

He also used the moment to share a message with the youth:

“To the younger generation, I say this: integrity, perseverance, and love for your community will open doors no title ever can. Be proud of your heritage, honour your elders, and never stop working for the good of all.”

Biu closed by reiterating that nation-building begins with grassroots commitment, emphasizing his continued support for Sabon Gari and similar communities nationwide.

Notable figures who graced the ceremony included Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Member Designate, South South Development Commission; Hon. Garba Ahmed Datti (Babawo), APC National Vice Chairman (North West) and Chairman, NESREA Board; Dr. BM Auta Zanna Sotoma representing the Shehu of Borno; and Alhaji Adamu Yamta Walin Biu, representing the Emir of Biu.

Also present were Rear Admiral Abdul Adamu Biu (Rtd), Hon. Aminu Mani Dokajin Katsina, Hon. Mohammed Sani Shaaban Danburam of Zazzau, Hon. Aminu Dayyabu Shagali, Kaduna State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, and Talban Zazzau Alhaji Muhammad Aminu, among others.

