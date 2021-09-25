Ex-deputy gov, 14 others dump APC for PDP in Gombe

A former deputy governor of Gombe State, John Yoriyo, and 14 other persons on Saturday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The politician, who addressed thousands of PDP supporters at a forum in Gombe, said he was not impressed with the happenings in the APC.

Yoriyo served as deputy governor under former governor Danjuma Goje in the state.

He said: “It is obvious that the APC has failed in Nigeria, especially in the area of security.”

He added that the PDP remained the best political party in Nigeria when compared to what is obtainable in the APC.

“I was in the APC and I have seen everything that is happening, nothing encouraging. PDP is the best place to be.

“There was nothing like democracy under APC in Gombe. Nobody knows what is happening, we were ignorant, we are just being ruled,” Yoriyo added.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Maj.-Gen. Abnor Kwaskebe (retd), said the 15 politicians who joined the APC before the 2015 elections had returned home.

He said: “We are glad to receive those that left the party, thinking that the PDP had collapsed. They are now coming back home.”

