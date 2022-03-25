Ex-deputy Reps speaker, Yusuff Lasun, dumps APC after defeat in Osun governorship primary

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, on Friday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s national convention slated for Saturday.

Lasun, who came third in the APC governorship primary in Osun State, submitted his letter of resignation at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo.

The media consultant to the APC chairman in the state, Kola Olabisi, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja.

He said: “I’m presently in Abuja with other members of the APC executive committee for the party’s national convention holding on Saturday.

“Yusuff’s resignation from the party has been communicated to us.”

