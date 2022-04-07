Ex-Deputy Reps Speaker, Yusuff Lasun, joins Labour Party

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuff Lasun, has dumped the All Progressives Party (APC) for the Labour Party in Osun State.

Yusuff announced his defection to the Labour Party at a meeting in Osogbo.

He was immediately confirmed as the party’s governorship candidate for the July 6 governorship election in Osun State.

The former deputy speaker quit the APC on March 25.

He finished third in the party’s governorship primary held on February 19 in Osogbo.

READ ALSO: Deputy Speaker, Yusuff, in N1.1bn water contract scam

The other two persons in the governorship race are Governor Gboyega Oyetola and former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti.

In his address at the meeting, Yusuff said his defection to the Labour Party and success in the election would herald industrial development, extensive agricultural development, good health, exploitation of mineral resources and good education.

He said: “If I emerge victorious, my administration will focus on subsidising education, farming, infrastructure, health and exploitation of mineral resources for the citizens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now