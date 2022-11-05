Ex-Ebonyi guber aspirant, Obinna Ogba, rules out exit from PDP

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, Obinna Ogba, on Saturday dismissed rumours of his planned defection to another party.

Ogba, who is representing the Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, said at a news conference in Abakaliki, he remained a strong and committed member of the PDP.

The lawmaker was reacting to insinuations that he was planning to dump the PDP for another party after losing in his bid to fly the party’s governorship flag in the 2023 general elections.

Ogba lost the PDP governorship ticket in Ebonyi to Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii after a protracted legal battle at the Supreme Court.

The senator noted that he became a card-carrying member of the PDP in August 1998 and had never at any time left the party for any other political party.

He said: “I am still a member of the PDP and I have no intention to leave it; I have willingly donated my campaign office to Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Ebonyi.

“In October, the Supreme Court gave a final judgment on the lingering matter emanating from the outcome of the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party primary election in Ebonyi.

“The outcome of the judgment may not be what we wanted or what we worked hard for and I am sorry that we did not win this legal tussle for the values we shared and the vision we had for Ebonyi and her people.

“But, I feel fulfilled and grateful to God almighty for the rare opportunity offered to me.

“On my political stand, I was first a human being before venturing into politics and I am a believer in politics of greater good for a greater number of our people and that is what the focus in the days ahead will be; Ebonyi people deserve peace, welfare, and happiness.

“In every contest, the human plan is always to win but, nature always has a way of letting us win some and lose some most times, for a better alternative.

“Lessons have been learnt, more knowledge acquired and who knows what God has driven away from us intentionally to our disbelief, and the things he has in abundance for us ahead of us.

“I remain eternally indebted for the support willingly offered to me by my supporters; I thank the party Executives from National, Zonal, State, and Local Government Areas and Ward Executives who believed in our vision and brand.

“I thank various Christian heads for holding the fort and ensuring that while the struggle lasted, we were strong in faith; I won’t take the platform given to me by PDP for granted

“In all, I passionately hold the Nigerian Judiciary in high esteem. I agree with the words of my Lord, late Justice Chukwudifo Oputa, ‘We are final, not because we are infallible, we are infallible because we are final.”

