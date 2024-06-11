Ex-Edo commissioner gives reason for APC switch, blasts Obaseki

A former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, on Tuesday explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Idahosa, who quit the PDP on Tuesday, also resigned his membership of the party’s Board of Trustees.

In a chat with journalists in Benin City, the former commissioner said Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disregard for leaders in the party forced him out of the fold.

Idahosa added that he played a critical role in Obaseki’s quest to secure his second term ticket and his subsequent victory in the 2020 governorship election.

He said: “I stood up against former governor Adams Oshomhole who was then the APC national chairman. I had worked with him in various capacities before the 2016 governorship election.

“So, because I saw that Obaseki was being victimised, my supporters and I decided to move with him to the PDP where he eventually secured the ticket and returned as the governor for the second time.

“Unfortunately, when he came, he wasn’t fair to the people and party leaders that helped him to power.

“He keeps saying that people are angry with him because they wanted him to share state money with them and I have challenged him to mention names so that the whole world will know them.

“So, I just got frustrated and left the party because he has not been fair to party leaders and the people that stood for him in 2020 when he had problems in APC.”

The former PDP chieftain stressed that besides the ill-treatment of the leaders, Edo State had not experienced development in the last seven years.

He explained that the projects being counted as achievements were projects executed decades ago and renovated by the government.

“This government has not done well in all ramifications. The state secretariat and Ogbe Stadium which Governor Obaseki counts as achievements were built by Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia of blessed memory. The structures were only renovated.

“All the promises he made in 2016, he has not fulfilled any. He promised Edo Galegale seaport, he promised to build 18 mini stadiums, Edo North International Airport and Benin-Auchi railway line, and many more.

“All these promises have not been fulfilled. Only the civil servants have benefited from this government and I ask, what is the population of the civil servants in the state? very small,” the ex-commissioner added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now