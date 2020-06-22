Ex-Edo speaker quits APC

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Adjoto, who made this known to journalists on Monday in Benin, said he took the decision after deeply consulting with “his conscience, family, friends and his teeming supporters.”

He added that his resignation from the APC was with immediate effect.

He said the decision to quit the party was also in line with Article 9.5(i) of the APC constitution.

The ex-speaker noted that the decision was nostalgically clothed with apparel of mixed feelings as it translated to leaving the party he helped build for more than a decade.

He, however, said the necessity of his decision to resign from the APC was firmly hinged on the interest of his supporters and Edo people in general.

