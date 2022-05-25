Ex-Education Minister, Nwajiuba, claims farmer gave him yams to sell to buy 2023 presidential form

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of State for Education, on Tuesday, debunked reports about being sponsored by anonymous oil moguls for the 2023 Presidency.

The former Minister issued this refutation via a statement while revealing that 3,150 Nigerians raised money to purchase his N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

On May 10, Nwajiuba became the first cabinet member in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to quit in order to focus on his political campaign.

Read also: Ex- Education Minister, Nwajiuba, ignorant, should mind his business —ASUU

He said, “I am not saying I can buy. I am not sponsored by the oil industry. So the only people who can sponsor me are Nigerians. About 3150 people made contributions and we bought these forms. Almost all my supporters are above my age. I have members of the House of Representatives from 1992 who endorsed me even before they contribute money.

“Some paid N1,000 while one farmer from Nasarawa gave me 150 yams to sell and raise money for my campaign. People are investing thinking that there may be a new Nigeria.”

He further acknowledged the monitised nature of Nigerian politics while touting his credentials.

“I agree that we have a monetised politics but I can assure you that we have an elected Buhari who didn’t have money. I am only presenting myself for you to choose from”, Nwajiuba said.

