Ex-Enyimba star says he left NPFL because players engaged in match-fixing

Former Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has revealed the reason why he left the club in 2019, stating that match-fixing was rampant in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Ghanaian star, joined Enyimba in 2016 but left three years after, shared with Angel TV his experience while in Nigeria, as reported by Ghana Soccer Net.

Dauda, 37, was reacting to allegations of match-fixing in the Ghana Premier League, for which the Ghana Football Association had promised severe punishment for anyone found guilty.

“There’s one particular reason why I finally decided to leave Enyimba FC. It’s all because of betting,” said Dauda

“Betting can completely destroy football. You know Nigeria is a big country. Sometimes, we can be on the road for two days travelling for an away game.

“We will go and lose a game but when we come on the bus, you’ll see some players happy. You’ll see some players pressing their phones, and checking score lines of other league games. I later got to find out from one of our guys that some of the players in the team were betting on our matches.

“They were fixing the games. It was shocking. It was the reason I decided to leave because I can’t be part of this and it was a waste of time playing in games when some people have already planned the outcome.”

Dauda, who was a member of the Ghana national team squad for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations and also the first choice keeper for the 2013 edition, is currently without a club following his split from Ghana club Legon Cities.

