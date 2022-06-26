Ex-federal lawmaker, Jibrin rallies South-East support for Kwankwaso

A former Member of House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, said on Sunday the South-East region of the country was betrayed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the search for the country’s president.

Jibrin, who disclosed this when he featured in a programme on Channels Television, Sunday Politics, noted the parties dashed the hopes of the region on presidency.

He stressed the decision of the PDP to throw the presidential ticket open was against the principle of fairness and equity.

Jibrin, therefore, urged the South-East to rally round the former Kano State governor, Rabiou Kwankwanso, in order to have the taste of presidency in the coming years.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso rules out NNPP, PDP alliance

He said: “The South-East has been seriously backstabbed by the APC. They have also been front-stabbed by the PDP. They have worked so much for the party, but it threw them away. The party said go away, we don’t need you.

“The last time the South-East has been on the table to discuss the presidency of this country was since the late Dr. Alex Ekweme. Now the opportunity they are having is with Kwankwanso. They have to think very clearly not to waste their votes. They should come. Take up the running mate. This is the best time for them to become the president.

“APC after eight years will not take it to the South-East. They are bringing the presidency to the north. PDP in the next eight years will most likely take it to the South-South. So the South-East should think very carefully, rally round Kwankwaso. The northern and South-East alignment will produce a good result.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now