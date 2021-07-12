Ex-federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani dumps PRP

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has dumped the Peoples Redemption Party (PDP).

He disclosed this in a letter dated July 9, 2021, and addressed to the PRP chairman in ward six, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State.

The letter was made available to journalists on Monday.

However, the ex-lawmaker did not give any reason for leaving the party or disclose his next political move.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 general elections.

The letter read: “I wish to formally notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.”

“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history, and our common ideological principles. Accept the best wishes of my highest regard.”

