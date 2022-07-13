Ex-federal lawmaker, Yahaya-Kwande, quits APC

A former member of the House of Representatives from Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency in Plateau State, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a letter dated July 4, 2022 and addressed to the APC Chairman in his Jenta Adama ward, Yahaya-Kwande said he was not comfortable with the happenings within the party.

READ ALSO: APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Nentawe picks works commissioner as running mate

There were insinuations the politician was not happy with the way he was treated in the selection of a running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau State, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Yilwatda shunned the two-term lawmaker and picked the son of a former deputy governor of the state, Pam Botmang, as his running mate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now