Nigeria In One Minute
Ex-federal lawmaker, Yahaya-Kwande, quits APC
A former member of the House of Representatives from Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency in Plateau State, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, has quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.
In a letter dated July 4, 2022 and addressed to the APC Chairman in his Jenta Adama ward, Yahaya-Kwande said he was not comfortable with the happenings within the party.
READ ALSO: APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Nentawe picks works commissioner as running mate
There were insinuations the politician was not happy with the way he was treated in the selection of a running mate to the party’s governorship candidate in Plateau State, Nentawe Yilwatda.
Yilwatda shunned the two-term lawmaker and picked the son of a former deputy governor of the state, Pam Botmang, as his running mate.
