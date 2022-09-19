Politics
Ex-federal lawmakers beg Wike, Makinde, others to leave Ayu alone
Former members of the National Assembly from the South-West zone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pleaded with chieftains of the party to back down on the calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.
The Interim Coordinator of the group under the aegies of PDP South-West Forum of Former Parliamentarians, Yemi Arokodare, who made the call in a statement on Sunday, said the appeal became necessary so that the party could put its house in order ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The call for the sack of Ayu is being pushed by some governors in the party, among whom are Nyesome Wike of Rivers and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.
“Party members across the region should shelve all personal interests and work tirelessly for the success of the party in 2023 general elections, in spite of the lingering leadership crisis,” the statement reads in part.
Read also: Oyo APC flays Gov Makinde for neglecting state in pursuit of national politics
“We wish to appeal to all the South-West Party leaders to tarry a bit on their request that the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, should step down as part of measures to address the lingering crisis in the party.
“This may further cause imbalance and instability within the party if allowed to linger.
“Beyond this, we feel very strongly that what is important now is to work like we did in Osun State and win the next presidential, National Assembly, gubernatorial and state assembly elections
“Our concerns, for now, should be how to win the coming polls. Then, other things will follow,” the former Parliamentarians said.
