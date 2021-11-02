Sports
Ex-FIFA officials Blatter, Platini charged with fraud in Switzerland
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, who are former officials of the world football governing body, Fifa, have been charged with fraud and other offences in Switzerland.
Swiss prosecutors say Mr Blatter unlawfully arranged a transfer of two million Swiss francs ($2.19m) to Mr Platini in 2011.
Prosecutors say the payment “damaged Fifa’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini”.
Mr Blatter and Mr Platini now face trial at a court in Bellinzona, and if found guilty of the charges, the pair could receive prison sentences of several years or fines.
The case was opened in September 2015 after Fifa was dogged by accusations of widespread corruption.
Read Also: FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
Fifa’s ethics committee launched an investigation which saw both men banned from the game and forced to leave their positions.
The affair ended Mr Blatter’s 17-year spell in charge of Fifa and Mr Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.
A year later, Mr Platini was forced to resign as president of Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, after losing an appeal against his ban.
Both 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini have denied any wrongdoing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...