Ex-FIFA officials Blatter, Platini charged with fraud in Switzerland

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, who are former officials of the world football governing body, Fifa, have been charged with fraud and other offences in Switzerland.

Swiss prosecutors say Mr Blatter unlawfully arranged a transfer of two million Swiss francs ($2.19m) to Mr Platini in 2011.

Prosecutors say the payment “damaged Fifa’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini”.

Mr Blatter and Mr Platini now face trial at a court in Bellinzona, and if found guilty of the charges, the pair could receive prison sentences of several years or fines.

The case was opened in September 2015 after Fifa was dogged by accusations of widespread corruption.

Fifa’s ethics committee launched an investigation which saw both men banned from the game and forced to leave their positions.

The affair ended Mr Blatter’s 17-year spell in charge of Fifa and Mr Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.

A year later, Mr Platini was forced to resign as president of Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, after losing an appeal against his ban.

Both 85-year-old Blatter and 66-year-old Platini have denied any wrongdoing.

