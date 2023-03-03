Ex-Ghanaian President, Mahama, enters 2024 presidential race

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has kicked off his re-election bid after he announced his intention to join the race for the country’s upcoming presidential election scheduled for 2024.

Mahama who was Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017, declared his presidential campaign bid on Thursday in an effort to retake the country’s top office for the third time after losing the last two elections to current President Nana Akufo-Addo.

While declaring his ambition, Mahama claimed that with the current economic crisis that hit the country in recent years, the current administration ha failed Ghanaians and the situation called for a leader with his caliber of experience.

“Ghana needs experience and not experiment. Ghana needs a leader who will hit the ground running on 7 January 2025,” Mahama said.

“Ghana needs a leader who will not be given an orientation and excursion through the Flagstaff House, the seat of government.

“Ghana used to be the shining light on the continent of Africa and I am of the strongest conviction that we can attain those heights again. I believe it and we’ll lead by example,” Mahama said.

“This government has been clueless, and in many ways callous. The unthinkable has happened and our country today is broken on all fronts.

“Ghana is bankrupt. We are saddled with debts we simply cannot pay. We’ve suffered global humiliation of defaulting on our debts and being downgraded by all credit rating agencies to the lowest level ever seen in our history,” he said while declaring his ambition.

