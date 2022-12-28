Ex-Gombe lawmaker dumps PDP for NNPP

A former member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Sani Adamu Dugge, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The ex-lawmaker confirmed his switch to NNPP in a dated December 25, 2022 and addressed to the PDP chairman in Waziri South.

READ ALSO: Gombe PDP suspends spokesman for alleged anti-party activities

Dugge represented Dukku South in the Assembly.

The letter read: ‘’I wish to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership (No. 3528) from today, December 25, 2022 from the party.”

