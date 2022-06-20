Ex-gov Aliyu rules Peter Obi out of 2023 presidential race, tips him for 2027

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, on Monday cast doubt on the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.

Babangida, who featured in Channels TV’s Political Paradigm, said Nigerians might not be ready to elect Obi as the country’s President next year.

He noted that many people in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been rooting for the former Anambra State to be Atiku Abubakar’s running mate next year.

Babangida said: “Peter Obi is my good friend and a former member of Nigeria Governors’ forum.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi decries vote-buying in Nigeria

“A very excellent person. His candidature, in terms of the presidency, – I think he will make some name now. But he may be able to make it only in 2027, 2031. But 2023? Too early.

“Even though the young people might go for him, the name is not dropping everywhere else. I doubt if Nigerians are ready for him now as a presidential candidate.

“I would have loved him as a Vice President. Many of us were rooting for him to be Vice President to Atiku again.”

