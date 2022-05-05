Ex-Gov Amosun joins 2023 presidential race

Former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday officially declared his intention to join the presidential race in 2023.

Amosun, who declared his intention under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), vowed to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

He affirmed the need for a dynamic leadership as an answer to Nigeria’s multilayered crises, adding that he would focus on the security and economic revival of the country.

He noted that the Buhari-led administration had laid a strong foundation for any incoming leader to build on, especially in its fight against corruption and insecurity.

The former governor cited lack of decent jobs as the reason for the involvement of Nigeria’s energetic youth in all sorts of criminal acts, promising to lift one million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

“The problems that confront us today as a country are not heavier than yesterday’s. I am prepared to rebuild the country’s economic and security structures. There is need for repositioning of our priorities to meet our emergencies as a country.

“…Poverty is a major problem in our country. Human investment is required to combat this, so that in ten years we would have lifted one hundred million Nigerians from poverty. We must take advantage of 2023 to rebuild our faith as a people and reposition our country and confront our challenges with hope. We need to transform our potentials to actualities”.

