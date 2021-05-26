Ex-gov Donald Duke returns to PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ex-gov Donald Duke returns to PDP
The former governor of Cross River State Donald Duke, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Effiok Cobham, confirmed the ex-governor’s return to the party at a press briefing held on Wednesday in Calabar.
Duke, who ruled Cross River from 1999 to 2007, dumped the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2019 presidential election.
READ ALSO: Court clears Donald Duke of AMCOM debt
He returned to the PDP just one week after Governor Ben Ayade dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Cobham said: “Ex-governor Donald Duke has returned to the PDP. He has also registered at the party.”
