Ex-Gov Ezeife counters IPOB, says Anambra election must hold

Former Anambra State Governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on Monday, declared that those saying that the November 6 governorship election in the state will not hold are liars.

Anambra has witnessed a high level of insecurity lately, seeing to killings and destruction of property.

Last week, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) issued a one week sit-at-home protest in the South-East region which will run even on the day of the election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight, Ezeife maintained that those working against the planned election date are merely misleading the people.

He accused some people of working with outsiders to destabilise the South-East region.

Ezeife said: “The issue of those people saying there will be no election in Anambra State is a lie intended to mislead (the people).”

