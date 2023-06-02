Ex-Gov Fayemi denies being grilled by EFCC over alleged N4bn fraud

A former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, denies reports that he is under probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N4 billion fraud.

According to Fayemi in a statement on Friday by the Head of the Fayemi Media Office, Abuja, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, there was nothing of such during his visit to the EFCC, noting however that all Fayemi did during the conversation with the officials of the EFCC in Ilorin, Kwara State, was respond to a petition from a group that was allegedly trying to soil his good name and image.

The statement reads: “We would like to address the concerns surrounding the invitation and subsequent visit of Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“Last month, Dr Fayemi received an invitation from the Ilorin office of the EFCC regarding a money laundering petition against him. It was during the height of the preparations for the change of government, with many activities and programmes lined up as part of the event.

“A key member of the APC, Dr Fayemi was already committed to playing important roles at these events and his non-appearance would have impacted them significantly. Understanding the significance of his commitments at that time, Dr Fayemi duly notified the EFCC of his willingness to cooperate but requested a more suitable date for his appearance.”

The statement disclosed that Fayemi, on Thursday, accompanied by his counsel, visited the EFCC office in Ilorin, and engaged in fruitful discussions with the investigators before being allowed to depart after a few hours.

“We firmly believe that Dr Fayemi’s visit has provided answers to the agency’s inquiries regarding the petition. However, should there be a need for further clarification, Dr Fayemi stands ready to cooperate fully.

“We wish to note, too, that contrary to the news that made the rounds about a purported N4b fraud case against Dr Fayemi, no such allegation was raised in his conversation with the EFCC.

“All he did was respond to a frivolous petition from a faceless group, the so-called Ekiti Patriotic Coalition, which we strongly believed is a front for some anti-Fayemi politicians, who are trying to soil the former governor’s good name and image.”

The statement further noted that throughout Fayemi’s tenure, he served the people of Ekiti State with utmost dedication and was renowned for his principled leadership.

“As governor, he consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to the welfare of the citizens, driving notable advancements in infrastructure development and attracting valuable investment opportunities to the state.

“We affirm that Dr Fayemi will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity that he’s known for, and we trust that the truth will prevail in due course,” the statement added.

