Ex-Gov Ibori’s daughter defeats incumbent Delta Reps member

The daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, has been declared winner of the Ethiope Federal Constituency seat for the House of Representatives.

In the result of the February 25 National Assembly elections conducted in the state, announced by the returning officer, Prof Abraham Georgewill Owuneri on Monday on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ibori-Suenu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Ben Rolands Igbakpa, of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

The certified result of the House of Representatives election from the constituency as released by INEC showed that Ibori’s daughter garnered 20,814 votes to beat Igbakpa who only managed only 8,901.

