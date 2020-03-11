Ex-Gov Kwankwaso claims Buhari gave order to dethrone Sanusi

A former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has hinted that the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the unseating of Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Kwankwaso, who gave the hint on Wednesday while fielding questions with BBC Hausa, also informed that contrary to claims, President Buhari had a hand in the Kano emirate crisis which led to the dethronement of Sanusi.

He said: “We believe here in Kano that Buhari interferes where he wishes.

“Kano state government officials have been saying they were directed to dethrone Mr Sanusi ll. Buhari instructed them.”

The former governor stated that Buhari “doesn’t interfere where his intervention is needed, but interferes on issues he is supposed to be neutral about.”

While eulogizing the dethroned monarch who he appointed as the 14th Emir of Kano in 2014, Kwankwaso said: “the Emir (Sanusi) is a global citizen.

The latest hint comes after the Kano State Government on Tuesday said the deposed Emir was queried four times by the administration of former Governor Kwakwanso for disrespecting tradition.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdulahi Ganduje on Media, Salihu Yakasai, stated this while giving more reasons for the dethronement of the former Emir on a private radio station, Rave FM, Osogbo.

