Ex-Gov Lamido predicts APC demise before 2027 elections

Former Jigawa State Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Sule Lamido, has predicted a looming split within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2027 general elections.

He also expressed confidence that several of its top leaders, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, may soon find their way back to the PDP.

Lamido made the remarks on Sunday while delivering the keynote address at the PDP congress held at the Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, the state capital.

With the political landscape shifting ahead of the 2027 general elections, Lamido addressed concerns over recent defections of PDP members, including senators, governors, and federal lawmakers, to the APC. Rather than viewing the development as a loss, he described it as a temporary phase driven by fear and political pressure.

“I’m confident that all those who left the PDP will return, including Ganduje,” Lamido said to the cheering crowd. “The APC is housing people with opposing ideologies. It will burst very soon. It’s just a matter of time.”

READ ALSO: APC can’t rely on Tinubu to win Osun in 2026 – Adeleke’s aide fires back at opposition

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs painted a picture of internal tensions brewing within the APC, suggesting that the party’s wide ideological spread is unsustainable.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again within six months, all those who defected to the APC will come back,” Lamido asserted. “And when they do, the PDP will rise again with renewed strength to take power in 2027.”

Acknowledging the emotional toll that defections can have on loyal party members, Lamido urged calm and perseverance. He dismissed the idea that the PDP’s future is in jeopardy, instead framing the recent wave of defections as a product of fear particularly fear of intimidation and political persecution.

“These people didn’t leave because the PDP failed them. They left because they felt threatened,” he said. “But time will show where true political stability and ideology lie and it is with us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now