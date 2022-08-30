Ex-Gov Makarfi begs Obi, Kwankwanso to return to PDP

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, has begged Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and his New Nigeria Peoples Party counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwanso, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 elections.

Makarfi, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, said the duo should swallow their pride.

He harped on the need for members of the opposition party to unite in the interest of Nigerians.

Makarfi noted that Nigeria had been badly governed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing the need for a change of government next year.

He said: “Peter Obi respects me; I respect him. Kwankwaso still is my friend, I respect him, but the issue is that we should all swallow personal ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by changing the government that is in power today.

“I call on other opposition parties to actually come together, especially Peter Obi. The coming together is in the interest of the country.

“PDP will be home to him, PDP will be home to his supporters. We all started PDP together with Kwankwanso; let us come back home and do the needful for the sake of this country”, he stated.

