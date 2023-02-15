Ex-Gov Nnamani sues PDP, Ayu for expelling him from party

Chimaroke Nnamani, a former senator for the Enugu East Senatorial District and former governor of Enugu State, has filed a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the disciplinary measures that were taken against him for alleged anti-party activities.

A few days before being kicked out of the party, on February 7, 2023, he filed the lawsuit with the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Nnamani was first suspended from the PDP when he announced his support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

The former governor of Enugu State claimed that he backed the APC candidate because he could not back a northerner for president following President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration.

Nnamani and a few other important party figures were expelled by the PDP for anti-party conduct on February 10, 2023.

READ ALSO:‘You don’t have the power to expel me,’ Ex-Gov Nnamani tells PDP NWC

Those listed as defendants in Nnamani’s suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, Samuel Anyanwu on behalf of the National Working Committee members of the PDP.

In the suit, Nnamani asked the court to determine whether it was proper for the party to take disciplinary actions against him without giving him fair hearing.

Earlier, Nnamani, through his lawyer, Olusegun Jolaowo, in the address to the National Working Committee (NWC), said the body has no powers to suspend or expel him from the party.

He said the Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC did not follow due process and strict compliance with the party’s Constitution and therefore lacked the powers to suspend or expel him as a member of the National Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now