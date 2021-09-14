Ex-gov now senator, Adamu, says calls for Igbo presidency is wishful thinking

Former Nasarawa State Governor and Senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Abdullahi Adamu, has knocked calls for political parties to zone the 2023 presidency to the South-East, saying it is mere wishful thinking of the proponents.

Adamu who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, on Monday, at a press conference in Abuja, said the President of Nigeria should not be zoned to any region based on sentimental reasons but rather, should be on merit.

Adamu noted that the 1999 Constitution did not mandate political parties to zone the presidency or any other political office to any part of Nigeria.

“If we go by the 1999 Constitution, there is nowhere that says we should zone any public office to any region,” Adamu said.

“There is federal character, but not that parties must zone positions for presidency during election.

“The Constitution is being reviewed. If you want a specific provision that a presidential position be zoned, you say it, and tell us how you want it to be zoned.

Read also: Nasarawa Assembly suspends Deputy Minority Leader

“You can’t just wish away a situation that is fundamental to a country. You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. You can’t.

“Let’s just go by merit. Let every party find a way of selling itself in a manner that will garner the votes that will win the election. It’s as simple as that.

“Do we have anything like that in the American constitution? Are we more democratic than them? It is democracy. Why do you want to change it? Wishful thinking only.

“Yes, somebody is saying the South East has not had a president. I agree, and I sympathise with them.

“But the constitution says you can only become president through the ballot box.

“And we have been saying it during elections that every vote must count. So, why do you want to zone? Zone your mind if you want to zone,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions