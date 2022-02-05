Ex-gov Segun Oni dumps PDP after defeat in primary election

The former Ekiti State governor, Gov. Segun Oni, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his failure to secure the party’s governorship ticket for the June 18 election in the state.

The Spokesman for Segun Oni Movement, Mr. Adebayo Jackson, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

He added that the ex-governor’s resignation from the party took immediate effect.

Jackson said Oni’s decision to leave the PDP with his entire political structure was taken at stakeholders’ meeting held at his residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state earlier in the day.

The former PDP Chairman in Ekiti, Bisi Kolawole, had on January 26 secured the party’s governorship ticket after winning the primary election held in Ado Ekiti.

He polled 671 votes to beat Oni who garnered 330 votes in the exercise.

READ ALSO: PDP will resist any attempt to rig Ekiti guber election – Segun Oni

Jackson said: “I can confirm to you that His Excellency, Engr. Segun Oni has finally resigned from the PDP.

“All the people of Ekiti have decided that they want Segun Oni as gubernatorial candidate on any political platform. And he had harkened to the calls.

“In fact, it was the image of Oni that has been promoting the image of PDP in Ekiti State. And once the PDP has decided to kill itself, we have to take a bow and leave.

“Ekiti people will not leave Oni alone to go like that because they can’t see any other person that can deliver what Oni has been doing for them.

“So, it is the voice of the people and not the voice of anybody. As it is now, both PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) will be contesting against the people of Ekiti. And the symbol of the people of Ekiti State is Engr. Oni.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now